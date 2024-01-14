TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $602,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ALB opened at $126.05 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

