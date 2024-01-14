TIAA Trust National Association Takes $478,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DVA stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

