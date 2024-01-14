Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Topaz Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.54.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$19.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.82. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.1391749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.50%.

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. In other news, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $370,910. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.