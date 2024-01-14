Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773 over the last three months. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,683,000 after buying an additional 8,373,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after buying an additional 1,690,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after buying an additional 167,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.