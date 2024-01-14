Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.46.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU opened at C$62.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.65. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The firm has a market cap of C$21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6142857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,648.00. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $374,922. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

