Traders Buy High Volume of iShares China Large-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 252,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 156,082 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,929 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,714 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,943 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

