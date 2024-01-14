Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,219 call options on the company. This is an increase of 615% compared to the typical volume of 870 call options.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $496.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,728 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $7,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,891,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

