Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 267,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,648% compared to the average daily volume of 15,277 call options.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $9,316,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

