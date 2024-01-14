Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,431 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 97% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,345 put options.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,906,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

