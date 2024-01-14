TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAC. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities began coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $758.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,240,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,288,000 after purchasing an additional 204,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,381,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,919,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after buying an additional 971,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after buying an additional 978,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

