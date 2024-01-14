Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.