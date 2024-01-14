Truist Financial Boosts Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $25.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

KTOS opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,159 shares of company stock worth $1,557,417. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

