Truist Financial Boosts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $30.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.76.

SPR opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.78. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

