TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 34.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169,281 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.