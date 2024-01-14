TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
TRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.90.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.