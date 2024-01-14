Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNP

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TNP stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.06. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.