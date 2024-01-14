Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Down 6.2%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

