Turnstone Biologics Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 17th (NASDAQ:TSBX)

Turnstone Biologics’ (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 17th. Turnstone Biologics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its IPO on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $80,000,004 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBX opened at $2.07 on Friday. Turnstone Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). On average, analysts anticipate that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

