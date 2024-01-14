Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $429.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.51 and a 200 day moving average of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $430.42.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

