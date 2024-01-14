Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSN opened at $54.87 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.