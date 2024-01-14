U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
