U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Read More

