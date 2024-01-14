U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

