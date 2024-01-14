UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,853 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UBS Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,603,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,909,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,289 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

