UBS Group Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $155.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Wix.com from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,625,000 after buying an additional 399,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.