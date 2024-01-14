UBS Group Increases FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $61.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

