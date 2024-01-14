UBS Group Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$39.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities raised Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.60.

Aritzia Stock Up 9.0 %

Aritzia stock opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.44. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$49.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.8309711 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

