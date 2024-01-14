UBS Group Raises Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $32.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

