UBS Group Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $79.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $63.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.54.

KBH stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,948,000 after acquiring an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

