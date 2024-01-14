UBS Group Raises Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $60.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

KMPR stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.95%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kemper by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

