Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $13.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. Research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,513,079.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,526 shares of company stock worth $2,140,112. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 922,437 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

