Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $482.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.21.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

