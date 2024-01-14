UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $73.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after buying an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 847.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,542,000 after purchasing an additional 433,902 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

