Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever Stock Performance
NYSE:UL opened at $49.14 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
