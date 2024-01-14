United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

United Airlines Stock Down 10.6 %

UAL stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

