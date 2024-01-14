United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Trading Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.