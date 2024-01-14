United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,008.77

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,008.77 ($12.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,061.50 ($13.53). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,033 ($13.17), with a volume of 1,588,140 shares changing hands.

UU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded United Utilities Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,310 ($16.70) to GBX 1,290 ($16.44) in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,080.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,008.88. The stock has a market cap of £7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20,990.00, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.59 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94,000.00%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

