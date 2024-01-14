Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.2 %

OLED opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.92. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

