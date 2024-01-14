Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $805.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $421.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

