Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%.
NYSE UTI opened at $13.05 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $444.74 million, a P/E ratio of 118.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Universal Technical Institute news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
