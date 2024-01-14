Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 16th

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, January 16th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Unrivaled Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.70.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

