Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

