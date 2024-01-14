Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Trading Down 2.2%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Urbanfund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.16 million during the quarter. Urbanfund had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

