USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USAC opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 159.40 and a beta of 1.34. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,542,481.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 19.5% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

