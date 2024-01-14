USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

