Uxin Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 16th (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th.
NASDAQ UXIN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.92. Uxin has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.85.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uxin will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
