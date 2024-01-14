VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $469.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.22.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,606,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 454,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,196,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

