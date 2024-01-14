VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $469.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.22.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
