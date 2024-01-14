Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.95. Vale has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

