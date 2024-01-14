Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.79 and traded as high as C$2.93. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 364,871 shares trading hands.
Valeura Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.
Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.611479 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Valeura Energy
About Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valeura Energy
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.