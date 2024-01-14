Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $10.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,062,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,297 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.16. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

