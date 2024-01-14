Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

