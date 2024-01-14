Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNS. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,479.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,413 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,317,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,432,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after acquiring an additional 919,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

